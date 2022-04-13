Amerant (AMTB) Gains 2.51% for April 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMTB - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Amerant Bancorp Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:AMTB) rose $0.71 to close Wednesday at $29.05.

The company started at $28.41 and shares fluctuated between $29.15 and $28.11 with 87,434 shares trading hands.

Amerant is averaging 100,610 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 17.76% YTD.

Amerant is set to release earnings on 2022-04-20.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc - Class A

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the 'Bank'), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

