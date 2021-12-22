Amerant (AMTB) falls 2.40% in Light Trading on December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMTB - Market Data & News Trade

Amerant Bancorp Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: AMTB), a Coral Gables, Florida, company, fell to close at $34.20 Tuesday after losing $0.84 (2.40%) on volume of 146,813 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $36.32 to a low of $33.87 while Amerant’s market cap now stands at $993,704,222.

About Amerant Bancorp Inc - Class A

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the 'Bank'), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

