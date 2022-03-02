Amdocs (DOX) gains 2.63% to Close at $80.45 on March 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange DOX - Market Data & News Trade

Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ: DOX) gained to close at $80.45 Wednesday after gaining $2.06 (2.63%) on volume of 454,983 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $80.66 to a low of $78.50 while Amdocs’s market cap now stands at $10,547,814,142.

About Amdocs Ltd

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Xilinx, Inc. Its cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

