AMC Networks (AMCX) Gains 4.22% for May 4

AMC Networks Inc - Class A (NASDAQ:AMCX) stock was among today's market movers, ending trading up 4.22% to $35.07 on May 4.

430,140 shares were traded today in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 327,460 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 2.29% so far in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About AMC Networks Inc - Class A

AMC Networks is a global entertainment company known for its popular and critically-acclaimed content. Its portfolio of brands includes AMC, BBC AMERICA (operated through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv, IFC Films, and a number of fast-growing streaming services, including the AMC+ premium streaming bundle, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK (formerly branded 'UMC'). AMC Studios, the Company's in-house studio, production and distribution operation, is behind award-winning owned series and franchises, including The Walking Dead, the highest-rated series in cable history. The Company also operates AMC Networks International, its international programming business, and Levity Entertainment Group, its production services and comedy venues business.

