AMC Entertainment (AMC) falls 3.73% to Close at $16.02 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMC - Market Data & News Trade

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - Class A (NYSE: AMC) shares fell 3.73%, or $0.62 per share, to close Tuesday at $16.02. After opening the day at $15.89, shares of AMC Entertainment fluctuated between $16.62 and $15.55. 42,434,571 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 42,788,380. Tuesday's activity brought AMC Entertainment’s market cap to $8,223,550,445.

AMC Entertainment is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, and employs more than 4408 people.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - Class A

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming.

Visit AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Time To Reconsider Galapagos as New CEO Paul Stoffels Named Global Politics Could Drive Extreme Market Volatility in 2022 Stock Stage Sharp Monday Afternoon Rally To Erase Morning Losses Kroger App Causes Customer Frustration, Hurts Brand: Jeff Kagan