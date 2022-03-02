Ambow Education (AMBO) falls 3.43% on Moderate Volume March 2

Today, Ambow Education Holding Ltd - ADR Inc’s (NYSE: AMBO) stock fell $0.0235, accounting for a 3.43% decrease. Ambow Education opened at $0.71 before trading between $0.70 and $0.66 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Ambow Education’s market cap fall to $13,820,352 on 6,717 shares -below their 30-day average of 87,813.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd - ADR

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

