Ambow Education (AMBO) falls 0.66% on Moderate Volume September 22

Ambow Education Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: AMBO) shares fell 0.66%, or $0.01 per share, to close Wednesday at $1.51. After opening the day at $1.52, shares of Ambow Education fluctuated between $1.55 and $1.45. 132,231 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 198,819. Wednesday's activity brought Ambow Education’s market cap to $31,661,511.

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd - ADR

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

Breakthrough Energy, a non-profit launched by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates in 2016, has raised a warchest from seven leading global corporations to further the organization’s mission of reaching a net-zero emissions society by 2050.

France’s foreign minister expressed “total incomprehension” at Biden's recent move, which he called a “stab in the back.”

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) plans to fill as many as 25,000 clinical and retail jobs nationwide ahead of the flu season and as the US prepares to roll out COVID-19 booster shots.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

