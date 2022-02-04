AMBAC (AMBC) gains 3.73% for February 4

AMBAC Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: AMBC) shares gained 3.73%, or $0.53 per share, to close Friday at $14.74. After opening the day at $14.19, shares of AMBAC fluctuated between $14.77 and $14.10. 475,181 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 707,514. Friday's activity brought AMBAC’s market cap to $682,523,009.

AMBAC is headquartered in New York, New York, and employs more than 113 people.

About AMBAC Financial Group Inc.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. ('Ambac' or 'AFG'), headquartered in New York City, is a financial services holding company whose principal subsidiaries Ambac Assurance Corporation and Ambac UK Limited, are financial guarantee insurance companies currently in run-off. Outstanding policies include financial guarantees of public finance and structured finance obligations in the public and private sectors globally. Ambac's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'AMBC'. The Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Ambac contains substantial restrictions on the ability to transfer Ambac's common stock. Subject to limited exceptions, any attempted transfer of common stock shall be prohibited and void to the extent that, as a result of such transfer (or any series of transfers of which such transfer is a part), any person or group of persons shall become a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock or a holder of 5% or more of Ambac's common stock increases its ownership interest. Ambac is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, we use our website to convey information about our businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates to the status of certain residential mortgage backed securities litigations.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

