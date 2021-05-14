Amazon Says It Blocked More Than 10 Billion Counterfeit Listings in 2020

Image source: Amazon.com

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) blocked more than 10 billion suspected phony listings in 2020 as part of an effort to crack down on counterfeit sellers on its site.

In its first-ever brand protection report released this week, the e-commerce giant said it destroyed more than 2 million counterfeit products sent to its warehouses last year before they could be sold.



Amazon said its verification processes helped prevent more than six million attempts to create selling accounts, which stopped scammers from posting products online for sale. It also reported that fewer than 0.01% of all items purchased on Amazon.com received counterfeit complaints from shoppers.

The Associated Press noted that Amazon has faced growing calls in recent years from shoppers, retailers and lawmakers to better protect its site from fraud and abuse.

In 2019, Amazon announced new tools and technologies aimed at scrubbing phony goods from the site, which included the creation of a “Counterfeit Crimes Unit” to bolster the fight against knock-off products.

This week, Amazon said the number of counterfeiters trying to sell online rose as scammers sought to take advantage of the COVID-19-pandemic related surge in e-shopping.

In a statement, Dharmesh Mehta, the company’s vice president of customer trust and partner support, said, “Amazon was an important partner for the 1.9 million small and medium businesses that sell in our store during the pandemic.”

“We’ve helped our selling partners keep their virtual doors open, and despite increased attempts by bad actors, continued to ensure that the vast majority of customers shop with confidence from our broad selection of authentic products,” Mehta said.

Over the past year, the company said it committed more than $700 million and 10,000 employees towards the effort.

Amazon has also pursued legal action against scammers.

Amazon and Salvatore Ferragamo filed a joint lawsuit earlier this year over alleged counterfeit luxury products.

In June 2020, Amazon teamed up with Valentino to sue a Buffalo, NY-based company, which they claimed copied one of the luxury brand’s shoes and offered it for sale online.

