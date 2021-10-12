Amazon Offering Greater Flexibility for Employees To Work Remotely

Video source: YouTube, Good Morning America

Amazon.com Inc (Nasdaq: AMZN) is giving its tech and corporate employees more flexibility to work remotely even after the company begins to reopen its offices early next year.

On Monday, Amazon’s chief executive officer Andy Jassy said the company will leave it up to each individual team’s director to determine how often workers must come into the office. This marks a change from the company’s previous expectation that most employees would be back at their desks three days per week when offices fully reopen in January 2022.

“We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” Jassy wrote in a company-wide memo.

“We're intentionally not prescribing how many days or which days — this is for directors to determine with their senior leaders and teams," he said. "The decisions should be guided by what will be most effective for our customers; and not surprisingly, we will all continue to be evaluated by how we deliver for customers, regardless of where the work is performed."

Jassy added that while the company is giving employees greater leeway on reporting to the office, he said most workers will be expected to remain close enough to their team so that “they can easily travel to the office for a meeting within a day’s notice.”

The Associated Press noted the change does not apply to the bulk of the company, since the majority of Amazon’s one million global employees work in the fulfillment and transportation division.

As one of the biggest employers in the country, Amazon’s decisions are closely watched by other companies, especially as many are plotting their own return-to-office policies and plans, GeekWire pointed out.

The policy shift follows similar moves from other big tech companies including Facebook and Microsoft.

Many had plans to reopen offices around Labor Day, but the spread of the Delta variant prompted Google, Apple and others to hold off until 2022, at the earliest, and let employees continue working remotely.

