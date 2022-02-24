Amazon.com (AMZN) gains 4.51% to Close at $3027.16 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMZN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Amazon.com Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock gained $130.62, accounting for a 4.51% increase. Amazon.com opened at $2793.59 before trading between $3035.00 and $2790.00 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Amazon.com’s market cap rise to $1,540,353,444,176 on 4,966,560 shares -above their 30-day average of 4,487,717.

Amazon.com employs around 575700 people with a head office in Seattle, Washington.

About Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

