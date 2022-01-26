Amazon.com (AMZN) falls 3.15% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMZN - Market Data & News Trade

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), a Seattle, Washington, company, fell to close at $2799.72 Tuesday after losing $91.16 (3.15%) on volume of 4,541,233 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $2872.00 to a low of $2762.90 while Amazon.com’s market cap now stands at $1,419,871,334,666.

Amazon.com currently has roughly 575700 employees.

About Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

