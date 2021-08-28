Amarin (AMRN) falls 0.53% to Close at $5.62 on August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMRN - Market Data & News Trade

Amarin Corp - ADR (NASDAQ: AMRN), a First Floor Block 3 The Oval, Shelbourne Road Ballsbridge, company, fell to close at $5.62 Friday after losing $0.03 (0.53%) on volume of 3,451,167 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $5.80 to a low of $5.58 while Amarin’s market cap now stands at $2,221,599,510.

About Amarin Corp - ADR

Amarin is a rapidly growing, innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From its scientific research foundation to its focus on clinical trials, and now its commercial expansion, it is evolving and growing. In 2009, Amarin had fewer than twenty employees. Today, with offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, and Zug in Switzerland, Amarin has approximately 1,000 employees and commercial partners and suppliers around the world. It is committed to rethinking cardiovascular risk through the advancement of scientific understanding of the impact on society of significant residual risk that exists beyond traditional therapies, such as statins for cholesterol management.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

