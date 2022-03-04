Alx Oncology (ALXO) falls 4.54% in Light Trading on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALXO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALXO) stock fell $0.79, accounting for a 4.54% decrease. Alx Oncology opened at $17.11 before trading between $17.95 and $16.61 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Alx Oncology’s market cap fall to $673,507,317 on 338,093 shares -below their 30-day average of 534,879.

About Alx Oncology Holdings Inc

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. The Company focuses on helping patients fight cancer by developing therapies that bridge the innate and adaptive immune system. ALX Oncology Holdings serves patients in the State of California.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

