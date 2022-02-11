Altus Midstream Co (ALTM) gains 6.50% to Close at $69.28 on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALTM - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Altus Midstream Co - Class A Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALTM) stock gained $4.23, accounting for a 6.50% increase. Altus Midstream Co opened at $66.03 before trading between $69.57 and $65.41 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Altus Midstream Co’s market cap rise to $259,554,749 on 129,164 shares -above their 30-day average of 64,715.

About Altus Midstream Co - Class A

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

