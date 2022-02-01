Altus Midstream Co (ALTM) gains 5.22% for February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALTM - Market Data & News Trade

Altus Midstream Co - Class A (NASDAQ: ALTM) shares gained 5.22%, or $3.29 per share, to close Tuesday at $66.32. After opening the day at $63.20, shares of Altus Midstream Co fluctuated between $66.42 and $63.17. 108,980 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 76,069. Tuesday's activity brought Altus Midstream Co’s market cap to $248,465,227.

About Altus Midstream Co - Class A

Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream C-corporation. Through its consolidated subsidiaries, Altus owns gas gathering, processing and transmission assets servicing production in the Delaware Basin and owns equity interests in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

