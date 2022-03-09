Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Rises 3.46% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIMC - Market Data & News Trade

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ: AIMC) shares are up 3.46%, or $1.31 per share, as on 11:47:33 est today. Since opening at $38.56, 69,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion have traded hands and the stock has traded between $39.63 and $38.39.

Already this year the company is down 26.60%.

Altra Industrial Motion anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. Altra has approximately 9,500 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

