Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) falls 2.65% in Light Trading on February 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AIMC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Altra Industrial Motion Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: AIMC) stock fell $1.28, accounting for a 2.65% decrease. Altra Industrial Motion opened at $48.42 before trading between $48.79 and $46.65 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Altra Industrial Motion’s market cap fall to $3,053,819,160 on 143,601 shares -below their 30-day average of 239,178.

Altra Industrial Motion employs around 10000 people with a head office in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. Altra has approximately 9,500 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

Visit Altra Industrial Motion Corp's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Altra Industrial Motion Corp and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Altra Industrial Motion Corp's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles