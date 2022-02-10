Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) falls 3.03% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASPS - Market Data & News Trade

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) shares fell 3.03%, or $0.35 per share, to close Thursday at $11.20. After opening the day at $11.24, shares of Altisource Portfolio fluctuated between $11.51 and $10.65. 24,502 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 32,426. Thursday's activity brought Altisource Portfolio’s market cap to $178,128,418.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets it serves. Addit

Visit Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles