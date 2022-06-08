Altisource (AAMC) Rises 9.25% on June 8

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAMC - Market Data & News

Shares of Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSE: AAMC) climbed 9.25% Wednesday.

As of 11:40:38 est, Altisource is currently sitting at $12.99 and has risen $1.1 so far today.

Altisource has moved 13.24% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 33.58% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-15.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Altisource visit the company profile.

About Altisource Asset Management Corp

AAMC is an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles.

