Altimmune (ALT) Falls in Light Trading for April 8

Today, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) lost $0.23 to finish the day Friday at $5.68.

The company opened at $5.90 and shares fluctuated between $5.93 and $5.63 with 419,049 shares trading hands.

Altimmune is averaging 1,154,259 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 35.48% YTD.

Altimmune anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-16.

About Altimmune Inc

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Its diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™).

