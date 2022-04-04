Altice USA (ATUS) Rises 2.37% on April 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATUS - Market Data & News Trade

Altice USA Inc - Class A (NYSE: ATUS) has gained $0.29 (2.37%) and sits at $12.47, as of 11:48:53 est on April 4.

705,903 shares have exchanged hands.

The Company has increased 3.04% over the last 5 days and shares advanced 9.60% over the last 30 days.

Altice USA is set to release earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Altice USA Inc - Class A

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

