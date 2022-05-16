Alteryx (AYX) Drops in Light Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AYX - Market Data & News Trade

Alteryx Inc - Class A (NYSE:AYX) shares have fallen 5.15% today on 700,815 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 853,523 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $55.80 the company has a 50 day moving average of $67.65.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-02.

Alteryx is down 2.76% so far this year.

About Alteryx Inc - Class A

As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform™ to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce.

