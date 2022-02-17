Altair Engineering (ALTR) falls 2.73% on Moderate Volume February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALTR - Market Data & News Trade

Altair Engineering Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ALTR), a Troy, Michigan, company, fell to close at $60.59 Thursday after losing $1.7 (2.73%) on volume of 162,937 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $62.09 to a low of $60.32 while Altair Engineering’s market cap now stands at $2,821,703,687.

Altair Engineering currently has roughly 3300 employees.

About Altair Engineering Inc - Class A

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

Visit Altair Engineering Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Altair Engineering Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Altair Engineering Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles