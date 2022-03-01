Alta Equipment (ALTG) falls 4.20% to Close at $12.08 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALTG - Market Data & News Trade

Alta Equipment Group Inc - Class A (NYSE: ALTG) fell to close at $12.08 Tuesday after losing $0.53 (4.20%) on volume of 120,811 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $12.84 to a low of $12.00 while Alta Equipment’s market cap now stands at $390,949,582.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc - Class A

Alta Equipment Group owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

