ALPS Fund Services - ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) falls 1.20% for August 19

ALPS Fund Services - ALPS Clean Energy ETF (NYSE: ACES) fell to close at $66.54 Thursday after losing $0.81 (1.20%) on volume of 44,627 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $67.39 to a low of $66.40 while ALPS Fund Services - ALPS Clean Energy ETF’s market cap now stands at $884,982,133.

Visit ALPS Fund Services - ALPS Clean Energy ETF’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on ALPS Fund Services - ALPS Clean Energy ETF and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: ALPS Fund Services - ALPS Clean Energy ETF’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Geely Automobile Warns of Short-Term Semiconductor Hit But Reiterates Annual Sales Target House Democratic Leaders Plan To Vote on Budget Next Week Walmart Easily Beats Quarterly Estimates, Raises Annual Same-Store Sales Forecast US Health Officials To Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All