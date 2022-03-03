Alpine Immune (ALPN) falls 5.64% to Close at $7.70 on March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALPN - Market Data & News Trade

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares fell 5.64%, or $0.46 per share, to close Thursday at $7.70. After opening the day at $8.23, shares of Alpine Immune fluctuated between $8.23 and $7.61. 67,039 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 145,359. Thursday's activity brought Alpine Immune’s market cap to $224,995,355.

Alpine Immune is headquartered in Seattle, Washington..

About Alpine Immune Sciences Inc

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

