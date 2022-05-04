Alpine Immune (ALPN) Falls 4.41% on May 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALPN - Market Data & News Trade

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN) shares moved 4.41%, or $0.42 per share, as on 11:47:58 est today. After Opening the Day at $9.51, 29,231 shares of Alpine Immune have traded hands and the stock has ranged between $9.51 and $8.81.

This year the company is down 31.26%.

Alpine Immune anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Alpine Immune Sciences Inc

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is committed to leading a new wave of immune therapeutics. With world-class research and development capabilities, a highly productive scientific platform, and a proven management team, Alpine is seeking to create first- or best-in-class multifunctional immunotherapies via unique protein engineering technologies to improve patients' lives. Alpine has entered into strategic collaborations with leading global biopharmaceutical companies and has a diverse pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

