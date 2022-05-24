Alphatec (ATEC) Falls 5.36% for May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATEC - Market Data & News Trade

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 5.36% to $7.24 on May 24.

842,867 shares exchanged hands while the 30-day daily average of 822,398 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 33.07% so far in 2022.

Alphatec shares have fluctuated between $7.13 and $16.47 over the past twelve months.

About Alphatec Holdings Inc

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine's various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec's ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine.

