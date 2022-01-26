Alphatec (ATEC) falls 5.29% in Light Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATEC - Market Data & News Trade

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC), a Carlsbad, California, company, fell to close at $10.03 Tuesday after losing $0.56 (5.29%) on volume of 749,360 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.65 to a low of $9.80 while Alphatec’s market cap now stands at $995,909,211.

About Alphatec Holdings Inc

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine's various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec's ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

