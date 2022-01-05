Alpha Teknova (TKNO) falls 8.27% for January 4

Today, Alpha Teknova Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: TKNO) stock fell $1.79, accounting for a 8.27% decrease. Alpha Teknova opened at $21.70 before trading between $21.70 and $19.30 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Alpha Teknova’s market cap fall to $556,036,552 on 60,580 shares -below their 30-day average of 98,879.

