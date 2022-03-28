Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Falls 2.78% on March 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AOSL - Market Data & News Trade

Today Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL) is trading 2.78% down.

The latest price, as of 11:47:42 est, was $63.38. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has fallen $1.81 over the previous day’s close.

253,879 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a YTD change of 7.60%. The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

