Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) falls 2.38% for March 3

Today, Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: AOSL) stock fell $1.27, accounting for a 2.38% decrease. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor opened at $53.95 before trading between $54.53 and $51.55 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Alpha & Omega Semiconductor’s market cap fall to $1,391,991,252 on 414,518 shares -below their 30-day average of 691,329.

About Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. AOS has developed extensive intellectual property and technical knowledge that encompasses the latest advancements in the power semiconductor industry, which enables us to introduce innovative products to address the increasingly complex power requirements of advanced electronics. AOS differentiates itself by integrating its Discrete and IC semiconductor process technology, product design, and advanced packaging know-how to develop high-performance power management solutions. AOS's portfolio of products targets high-volume applications, including portable computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls, automotive electronics, and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers, and telecommunications equipment.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

