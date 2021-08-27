Alpha Architect Etf - Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (VMOT) falls 0.64% for August 26



VMOT - Market Data & News Trade

Alpha Architect Etf Trust - Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF (CBOE: VMOT) fell to close at $27.73 Thursday after losing $0.1781 (0.64%) on volume of 1,313 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $28.01 to a low of $27.73 while Alpha Architect Etf - Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF’s market cap now stands at $48,257,160.

Visit Alpha Architect Etf Trust - Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF's profile for more information.

About CBOE Global Markets

CBOE operates the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange in the U.S. CBOE runs a total of four separate stock exchanges that it acquired through the acquisition of Bats Global Markets in 2017. Collectively, these exchanges account for about 17% of total US equities volume.

To get more information on Alpha Architect Etf Trust - Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Alpha Architect Etf Trust - Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

