Ally (ALLY) Loses 3.10% on May 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALLY - Market Data & News Trade

Today Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) is trading 3.10% down.

The latest price, as of 11:47:47 est, was $42.59. Ally has moved $1.35 over the previous day’s close.

1,264,915 shares exchanged hands.

As of the previous close, Ally has a YTD change of 7.18%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-07-19.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Ally visit the company profile.

About Ally Financial Inc

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it's relentlessly focused on 'Doing it Right' and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It's one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

