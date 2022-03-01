Ally (ALLY) falls 7.19% on Strong Volume March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALLY - Market Data & News Trade

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY), a Detroit, Michigan, company, fell to close at $46.31 Tuesday after losing $3.59 (7.19%) on volume of 4,981,691 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $49.60 to a low of $46.22 while Ally’s market cap now stands at $15,430,283,837.

Ally currently has roughly 8700 employees.

About Ally Financial Inc

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it's relentlessly focused on 'Doing it Right' and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It's one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

