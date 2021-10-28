Ally (ALLY) falls 6.08% to Close at $47.30 on October 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALLY - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Ally Financial Inc Inc’s (NYSE: ALLY) stock fell $3.06, accounting for a 6.08% decrease. Ally opened at $50.00 before trading between $50.16 and $47.23 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Ally’s market cap fall to $17,053,624,113 on 8,073,227 shares -above their 30-day average of 2,835,664.

Ally employs around 8700 people with a head office in Detroit, Michigan.

About Ally Financial Inc

Ally Financial Inc. is a leading digital financial-services company with $182.2 billionin assets as of December 31, 2020. As a customer-centric company with passionate customer service and innovative financial solutions, it's relentlessly focused on 'Doing it Right' and being a trusted financial-services provider to its consumer, commercial, and corporate customers. It's one of the largest full-service automotive-finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and consumers. Its award-winning online bank (Ally Bank, Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender) offers mortgage lending, personal lending, and a variety of deposit and other banking products, including savings, money-market, and checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs), and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). Additionally, it offer securities-brokerage and investment-advisory services through Ally Invest. Its robust corporate finance business offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies.

Visit Ally Financial Inc's profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

