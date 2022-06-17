AlloVir (ALVR) Up in Active Trading for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALVR - Market Data & News Trade

Today, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) rose $0.42 to close Friday at $3.78.

The company began the day at $3.39 and shares fluctuated between $4.08 and $3.37 with 794,330 shares trading hands.

AlloVir is averaging 446,777 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 74.03% YTD.

AlloVir is set to release earnings on 2022-08-05.

About AlloVir Inc

AlloVir is a leading late clinical-stage cell therapy company with a focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases in patients with severely weakened immune systems. The company’s innovative and proprietary technology platforms leverage off-the-shelf, allogeneic, multi-virus specific T cells targeting devastating viruses for patients with T cell deficiencies who are at risk from the life-threatening consequences of viral diseases. AlloVir’s technology and manufacturing process enables the potential for the treatment and prevention of a spectrum of devastating viruses with each single allogeneic cell therapy. The company is advancing multiple mid- and late-stage clinical trials across its product portfolio.

