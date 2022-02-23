Allot (ALLT) falls 3.67% for February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALLT - Market Data & News Trade

Allot Ltd (NASDAQ: ALLT) shares fell 3.67%, or $0.29 per share, to close Wednesday at $7.62. After opening the day at $7.99, shares of Allot fluctuated between $7.99 and $7.60. 380,056 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 457,352. Wednesday's activity brought Allot’s market cap to $269,615,702.

Allot is headquartered in Industrial Zone B, Hod Hasharon, and employs more than 700 people.

About Allot Ltd

Allot Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

