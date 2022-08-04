Allogene (ALLO) Climbs 8.08% for August 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALLO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) rose $1.1 to end the day Thursday at $14.72.

The company started at $13.63 and shares fluctuated between $14.95 and $13.53 with 2,095,690 shares trading hands.

Allogene is averaging 1,538,338 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 8.71% YTD.

Allogene expects its next earnings on 2022-08-09.

About Allogene Therapeutics Inc

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of 'off-the-shelf' CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients.

