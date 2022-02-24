Allison Transmission (ALSN) falls 3.32% in Active Trading on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALSN - Market Data & News Trade

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) shares fell 3.32%, or $1.31 per share, to close Thursday at $38.11. After opening the day at $38.28, shares of Allison Transmission fluctuated between $38.81 and $37.49. 1,096,996 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 830,552. Thursday's activity brought Allison Transmission’s market cap to $3,727,887,959.

Allison Transmission is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and employs more than 2900 people.

About Allison Transmission Holdings Inc

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

