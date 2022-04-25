Allied Motion (AMOT) Loses 4.03% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMOT - Market Data & News Trade

Today Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AMOT) is trading 4.03% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:21:22 est, was $25.40. Allied Motion has fallen $1.06 over the previous day’s close.

13,489 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Allied Motion has moved YTD 27.84%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within its major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

