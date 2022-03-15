Allied Motion (AMOT) Gains in Active Trading for March 15

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMOT - Market Data & News Trade

Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading up 2.48% to $30.18 on March 15.

35,591 shares exchanged hands in comparison to the 30-day daily average of 26,779 shares.

The company's stock has moved 17.29% so far in 2022.

Allied Motion shares have moved between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within its major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

