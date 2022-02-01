Allied Motion (AMOT) gains 4.49% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMOT - Market Data & News Trade

Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AMOT), a Amherst, New York, company, gained to close at $37.46 Tuesday after gaining $1.61 (4.49%) on volume of 43,854 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $37.58 to a low of $35.99 while Allied Motion’s market cap now stands at $551,216,483.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc

Allied Motion designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within its major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

