Allied Healthcare Product Inc. (AHPI) soared 128.79% for July 13

Allied Healthcare Product Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares soared 128.79%, or $5.1 per share, to close Tuesday at $9.06. After opening the day at $3.91, shares of Allied Healthcare Product fluctuated between $11.54 and $3.90. 211,616,885 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 106,063. Tuesday's activity brought Allied Healthcare Product’s market cap to $36,362,645.

Allied Healthcare Product is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri.

