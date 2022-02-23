Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE) gains 6.43% to Close at $1.82 on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AESE - Market Data & News Trade

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: AESE) gained to close at $1.82 Wednesday after gaining $0.11 (6.43%) on volume of 459,945 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.88 to a low of $1.70 while Allied Esports Entertainment’s market cap now stands at $71,238,271.

About Allied Esports Entertainment Inc

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc. is a global leader in esports entertainment, providing innovative infrastructure, transformative live experiences, multiplatform content and interactive services to audiences worldwide through its strategic fusion of two powerful brands: Allied Esports and the World Poker Tour (WPT).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

