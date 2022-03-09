Alliance Data System (ADS) Rises 8.36% on March 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ADS - Market Data & News Trade

Alliance Data System (NYSE: ADS) shares moved 8.36%, or $4.48 per share, as on 11:46:40 est today. Since opening at $55.78, 1,049,143 shares of Alliance Data System have been traded today and the stock has traded between $58.78 and $55.24.

This year the company has a YTD change of 19.27%.

Alliance Data System anticipates its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

About Alliance Data System

Alliance Data® is a leading provider of data-driven marketing, loyalty and payment solutions serving large, consumer-based industries. The Company creates and deploys customized solutions that measurably change consumer behavior while driving business growth and profitability for some of today's most recognizable brands. Alliance Data helps its partners create and increase customer loyalty across multiple touch points using traditional, digital, mobile and emerging technologies. A FORTUNE 500 and S&P MidCap 400 company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Alliance Data consists of businesses that together employ nearly 8,000 associates at 45 locations worldwide.

