Allena (ALNA) drops 10.90% to Close at $0.34 on January 27

Today, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ALNA) stock dropped $0.0416, accounting for a 10.90% decrease. Allena opened at $0.39 before trading between $0.39 and $0.34 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Allena’s market cap fall to $28,074,167 on 1,474,437 shares -below their 30-day average of 3,886,095.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena's lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study and a Phase 2a program planned for 2021.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

