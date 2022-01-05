Allena (ALNA) drops 10.55% on Strong Volume January 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ALNA - Market Data & News Trade

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares dropped 10.55%, or $0.0683 per share, to close Tuesday at $0.58. After opening the day at $0.77, shares of Allena fluctuated between $0.77 and $0.58. 35,926,170 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 747,169. Tuesday's activity brought Allena’s market cap to $47,816,911.

Allena is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts..

About Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class, oral biologic therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders. Allena's lead product candidate, reloxaliase, is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder characterized by markedly elevated urinary oxalate levels and commonly associated with kidney stones, chronic kidney disease and other serious kidney disorders. Allena is also developing ALLN-346 for the treatment of hyperuricemia in the setting of gout and advanced chronic kidney disease, with a Phase 1 multiple-ascending dose study and a Phase 2a program planned for 2021.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

