Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) falls 3.68% on Moderate Volume March 4

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) shares fell 3.68%, or $0.99 per share, to close Friday at $25.95. After opening the day at $26.61, shares of Allegro Microsystems fluctuated between $26.72 and $25.58. 335,517 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 458,702. Friday's activity brought Allegro Microsystems’s market cap to $4,922,781,173.

About Allegro Microsystems Inc.

Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, its team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give its customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

